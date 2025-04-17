Manhattan

1 dead, 2 injured after stabbing at Manhattan deli

The triple stabbing occurred in the northern part of Manhattan in Inwood

One person is dead and two others are in the hospital following a triple stabbing at a deli in the Inwood neighborhood of Manhattan Wednesday evening, according to the NYPD.

Officers responded around 5:30 p.m. for an assault in progress call to the Ameer Deli and Grill on Broadway where they found three people suffering from stab wounds, according to the NYPD.

A 24-year-old man was stabbed in the neck and went to New York-Presbyterian Allen Hospital by "private means" where he died, police said.

A 20-year-old man was slashed in the neck and a 21-year-old man was stabbed in the hand and back. Both victims went to local hospitals in stable condition, according to the NYPD.

A source familiar with the matter tells News 4 police are investigating if the stabbing stemmed from a verbal dispute.

At least one person is in custody following the incident, the source said.

The name of the victim who died has not been released pending notification of family members.

