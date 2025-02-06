Lower Manhattan

Human remains found in suitcase pulled from East River: Police

By NBC New York Staff

A suitcase containing human remains was pulled from the East River off Manhattan, according to police, sparking an investigation.

The suitcase was retrieved by the NYPD Harbor Unit in the river near Governors Island after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, police and FDNY officials said. The remains were found inside the luggage, before being taken back to EMS near South Street Seaport.

It was not immediately clear if the remains were those of a man or a woman, but police confirmed the victim was an adult. An age or cause of death were not known.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

An investigation is ongoing.

