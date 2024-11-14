Manhattan

Hudson Yards rooftop fire sends plumes of dark smoke into NYC skyline

The fire was on the rooftop of a luxury apartment tower on Tenth Avenue and West 36th Street called The Set. No injuries were reported.

By The Associated Press

Citizen App

A fire on the roof of a 44-story luxury apartment building sent plumes of dark smoke into the New York City skyline on Thursday.

The fire in the Hudson Yards mixed-use development on Manhattan's west side was first reported at about 11:30 a.m., the city fire department said. It was declared under control about 40 minutes later.

About 80 firefighters responded to the blaze. There were no reports of injuries, a fire department spokesperson said.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The fire was on the rooftop of a luxury apartment tower on Tenth Avenue and West 36th Street called The Set, where an unfurnished one-bedroom apartment rents for $7,400, according to the building's website.

The fire marshal was investigating the cause of the fire.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Manhattan
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us