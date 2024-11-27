Here's a look at road closures for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024

A number of roads will close starting early Thursday morning and going through the conclusion and clean up of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

Officials are encouraging parade spectators to use public transportation to get to the event, which will go on rain or shine.

What roads are closed for the Thanksgiving parade?

Here is a preliminary list from the NYPD:

Formation:

Columbus Avenue between 72nd Street and 83rd Street

Central Park West between 81st Street and 86th Street

83rd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

82nd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

81st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

76th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

75th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

74th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

62nd Street between Central Park West and Broadway

61st Street between Central Park West and Broadway

59th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

Route:

Central Park West between 81st Street and East Side of Columbus Circle/59th Street

Columbus Circle Entire Circle

59th Street between Columbus Circle and 6th Avenue

6th Avenue between 59th Street and 34th Street

34th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue

Dispersal:

33rd Street between 5th Avenue and 10th Avenue

34th Street between 7h Avenue and 8th Avenue

34th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

35th Street between 5th Avenue and 8th Avenue

36th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

37th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

38th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

39th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

40th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

41st Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

7th Avenue between 31st Street and 41st Street

Broadway between 45th Street and 34th Street

Miscellaneous:

58th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

43rd Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue

40th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

39th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

38th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

37th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

36th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

32nd Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue

6th Avenue between 32nd Street and 34th Street

8th Avenue between 41st Street and 33rd Street

Broadway between 33rd Street and 34th Street

Broadway between Columbus Circle and 58th Street

Grand Army Plaza between 59th Street and 5th Avenue

Additional cross streets will close between:

Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

Columbus Avenue and Broadway

5th Avenue and 7th Avenue

When is the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade takes place in New York City on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024 from 8:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.

What time does the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade start?

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade starts at 8:30 a.m.

How long does the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade run?

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade runs until 12 p.m. on Thursday.

Where does the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade start?

The parade begins at West 77th Street and Central Park West at 8:30 a.m.

What is the route of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The parade starts on the Upper West Side at West 77th Street and Central Park West.

The balloons, floats and bands will then run along Central Park West from West 77th Street to West 59th Street. It will go around Columbus Circle and east on Central Park South.

From Central Park South, the parade will turn down 6th Avenue. The parade will run down 6th Avenue to Macy's Herald Square on West 34th Street.