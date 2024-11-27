Here's a look at road closures for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024

A number of roads will close starting early Thursday morning and going through the conclusion and clean up of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.
Officials are encouraging parade spectators to use public transportation to get to the event, which will go on rain or shine.
What roads are closed for the Thanksgiving parade?
Here is a preliminary list from the NYPD:
Formation:
- Columbus Avenue between 72nd Street and 83rd Street
- Central Park West between 81st Street and 86th Street
- 83rd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 82nd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 81st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 76th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 75th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 74th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 62nd Street between Central Park West and Broadway
- 61st Street between Central Park West and Broadway
- 59th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
Route:
- Central Park West between 81st Street and East Side of Columbus Circle/59th Street
- Columbus Circle Entire Circle
- 59th Street between Columbus Circle and 6th Avenue
- 6th Avenue between 59th Street and 34th Street
- 34th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue
Dispersal:
- 33rd Street between 5th Avenue and 10th Avenue
- 34th Street between 7h Avenue and 8th Avenue
- 34th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 35th Street between 5th Avenue and 8th Avenue
- 36th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 37th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 38th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 39th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 40th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 41st Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 7th Avenue between 31st Street and 41st Street
- Broadway between 45th Street and 34th Street
Miscellaneous:
- 58th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 43rd Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue
- 40th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 39th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 38th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 37th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 36th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 32nd Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue
- 6th Avenue between 32nd Street and 34th Street
- 8th Avenue between 41st Street and 33rd Street
- Broadway between 33rd Street and 34th Street
- Broadway between Columbus Circle and 58th Street
- Grand Army Plaza between 59th Street and 5th Avenue
Additional cross streets will close between:
- Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- Columbus Avenue and Broadway
- 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue
When is the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade takes place in New York City on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024 from 8:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.
What time does the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade start?
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade starts at 8:30 a.m.
How long does the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade run?
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade runs until 12 p.m. on Thursday.
Where does the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade start?
The parade begins at West 77th Street and Central Park West at 8:30 a.m.
What is the route of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?
The parade starts on the Upper West Side at West 77th Street and Central Park West.
The balloons, floats and bands will then run along Central Park West from West 77th Street to West 59th Street. It will go around Columbus Circle and east on Central Park South.
From Central Park South, the parade will turn down 6th Avenue. The parade will run down 6th Avenue to Macy's Herald Square on West 34th Street.