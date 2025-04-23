A 61-year-old woman, an innocent bystander, died from a gunshot to the head as bullets erupted in Harlem late Tuesday and another man was injured, authorities say.

According to police, officers heard shots fired near West 113th Street and Lenox Avenue shortly before 11:30 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found the woman shot in the head in front of a stretch of stores.

She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Officers also found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the left foot. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK. It wasn't clear if he was the intended target.

A person of interest was taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.

The victim's name hasn't been released.