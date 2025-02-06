Manhattan

Firefighters hurt as inferno devours building in Harlem

A number of firefighters were hurt, but all are expected to be OK

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Four firefighters were hurt battling a raging fire in Harlem late Wednesday, authorities say.

Emergency crews were called to a long-vacant five-story building on West 139th Street around 9 p.m. Firefighters were on scene in three minutes, officials said, and encountered heavy fire on all five floors and through the roof.

Fire spread to both buildings to the left and right of the building that was initially on fire. Nearly 200 firefighters and EMS personnel responded. No civilians were hurt.

The injured firefighters suffered mostly sprains and strains. One had some burns to the hand. They were taken to area hospitals and are expected to be OK. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

