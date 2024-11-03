Minivan driver running from NYPD stop mows down cyclist in Harlem: police

A blue minivan driver is wanted by police for allegedly mowing down a cyclist while fleeing a traffic stop in Harlem late Saturday night, according to the NYPD.

Officers tried a traffic stop of the van at West 152nd Street and Broadway around 10:45 p.m. The NYPD said the driver was being stopped for a traffic violation, but instead the van sped off.

A few blocks away, police said the minivan driver struck a man in his 30s riding a bicycle near West 155th Street and Saint Nicholas Avenue.

The cyclist was picked up by medics and rushed to a Harlem hospital where he was ultimately pronounced dead.

Police said the driver did not stick around.