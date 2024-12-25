Grand Central Terminal

2 people slashed in unprovoked attack at Grand Central, police and sources say

By Tom Shea

Commuters at the Grand Central subway station in New York, U.S., on Monday, March 28, 2022. The “pizza principle,” a mainstay of New York economics for more than four decades, states that a slice of cheese pizza will always be the same price as a subway ride–but no longer can this theory be found true.
Eilon Paz/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Two people were hurt in what is believed to be an unprovoked slashing attack at the Grand Central subway station on Christmas Eve, according to police and law enforcement sources.

The incident occurred just before 10:15 p.m. on Dec. 24 near a turnstile for the 4 train, police said. A man appeared to be yelling at people at random at the midtown transit hub on East 42nd Street, when he went up to a 42-year-old man who was standing by a staircase and slashed him, law enforcement sources told NBC New York.

Right after that, the man tried to stab a 26-year-old woman in the neck, but he missed, according to sources. The victim did still suffer a cut as a result, however.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover, police said. The attacks were said to be unprovoked.

A person of interest was taken into custody at the scene, with charges still pending as of Wednesday morning.

This article tagged under:

Grand Central TerminalCrime and CourtsManhattan
