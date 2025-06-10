Manhattan

Grand Central smoke condition draws big response, wreaks havoc on LIRR schedules

By Jennifer Millman

A smoke condition at Grand Central Station in Manhattan is wreaking havoc on Long Island Rail Road train schedules Tuesday, forcing a number of branches to reroute or cancel service as the FDNY investigates.

Notify NYC issued an alert on X warning of possible cancellations and delays for multiple branches. Subways are cross-honoring LIRR fares upstairs on the 7 train at Woodside for service to Grand Central.

According to the LIRR, eight branches were dealing with suspensions or reroutes as of 11 a.m. The others were operating on or close to schedule. Affected branches include the following:

  • Babylon
  • City Terminal Zone
  • Hempstead
  • Far Rockaway
  • Port Jefferson
  • Port Washington
  • Ronkonkoma
  • West Hemptead

Footage of the scene shows a heavy emergency response. No injuries have been reported.

Additional details on the smoke condition weren't clear. FDNY photos posted on X showed firefighters crowding around a train platform, looking down a tunnel and what appeared to be a stalled train.

See the LIRR train time app or go to mta.info for details.

grand central smoke
News 4
News 4
Firefighters face a smoke condition at Grand Central.

This article tagged under:

ManhattanCommuter AlertFires
