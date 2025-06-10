A smoke condition at Grand Central Station in Manhattan is wreaking havoc on Long Island Rail Road train schedules Tuesday, forcing a number of branches to reroute or cancel service as the FDNY investigates.

Notify NYC issued an alert on X warning of possible cancellations and delays for multiple branches. Subways are cross-honoring LIRR fares upstairs on the 7 train at Woodside for service to Grand Central.

According to the LIRR, eight branches were dealing with suspensions or reroutes as of 11 a.m. The others were operating on or close to schedule. Affected branches include the following:

Babylon

City Terminal Zone

Hempstead

Far Rockaway

Port Jefferson

Port Washington

Ronkonkoma

West Hemptead

Footage of the scene shows a heavy emergency response. No injuries have been reported.

Additional details on the smoke condition weren't clear. FDNY photos posted on X showed firefighters crowding around a train platform, looking down a tunnel and what appeared to be a stalled train.

The FDNY is currently operating at a 2nd alarm for smoke at Grand Central Terminal. pic.twitter.com/PKgpkFTd6B — FDNY (@FDNY) June 10, 2025

See the LIRR train time app or go to mta.info for details.