Grand Central chocolate store burglarized, vandal causes $29,000 in damage: MTA

By Tom Shea

Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police Department

A chocolate store at Grand Central Terminal was burglarized in the middle of the night, with the vandal leaving tens of thousands of dollars in damages, according to law enforcement.

The incident occurred just before 3 a.m. on Nov. 5 at the Neuhaus Chocolate Store at the transportation hub, MTA police said. A man broke into the store via its entrance on East 42nd Street.

It was not immediately clear what, if anything, was taken from the sweets shop. However, the vandal did leave $29,000 worth of property damage in his wake, according to MTA police.

The suspect took off running before going into the subway and getting on a down 6 train, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or the incident is asked to contact police at 212-MTA-POLICE (212-682-7654). Callers can remain anonymous.

