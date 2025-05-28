What to Know An Italian man escaped from a house on Prince Street last week, where he said he had been held captive for 17 days and tortured by two business partners; sources described the relationship among the three as complex, with a "Wolf of Wall Street/frat guys gone wild" element to it

The so-called "crypto king of Kentucky," John Woeltz, was arrested in his bathrobe outside the scene; he is expected in court on kidnap and torture charges, among others, on Wednesday. A second suspect, William Duplessie, surrendered in connection with the case a day ago

Police found the victim covered in cuts and bruises, with ligature marks on his wrists. Video obtained exclusively by NBC New York shows the victim, disheveled and shoeless, running down Spring Street

A 37-year-old man, known by some as the “crypto king of Kentucky,” is expected to appear in Manhattan court Wednesday on charges he and a business partner kidnapped and tortured an Italian man, holding him captive inside a posh, six-story townhouse in Nolita for weeks in an attempt to get the man’s Bitcoin password.

John Woeltz also faces charges including unlawful imprisonment and assault. He was arrested in his bathrobe outside the Prince Street home where he allegedly held the victim captive. Woeltz was held without bond after his weekend arraignment, after which his attorney did not speak to the media.

The victim, an Italian citizen, was another business partner of Woeltz and William Duplessie, who surrendered a day ago to face charges in the case, officials say. Investigators believe the relationship among the three men had been tumultuous in the past, but came to a head when the Italian arrived early in the month.

After arriving in New York City on May 6, Woeltz and Duplessie allegedly took the victim's passport and electronic devices, then demanded he give them his Bitcoin password. Police say the torture started when the 28-year-old refused to comply.

He was bound by his wrists, pistol-whipped, had a gun held to his head, a chainsaw used on his leg and was urinated on. His captors also dangled him over a staircase and threatened to kill his family, among other coercive measures.

Prosecutors said the victim eventually did give in, only escaping when the men went to find his computer. After 17 days of alleged torture at the hands of the "crypto king," the victim managed to get out last Friday.

Police said they found him covered in cuts and bruises, with ligature marks on his wrists from being bound. Video obtained exclusively by NBC New York showed the victim, disheveled and shoeless, running down Spring Street after breaking free, begging a traffic cop for help at the corner of Mulberry Street.

Who is John Woeltz?

Authorities believe Woeltz is a big-name cryptocurrency trader from Kentucky with an estimated worth around $100 million; sources said the victim is worth an estimated $30 million. Woeltz had reportedly been renting out the Nolita residence at a monthly rate of at least $30,000.

The luxury six-story pad has an elevator and was described by sources as a "high-end frat house" with bottles of liquor strewn about and stripper poles in the basement. Neighbors said they could hear loud partying at all hours of the night, but they had no idea of the alleged torture going on within its walls.

Sources told News 4 that Woeltz and Duplessie roughed up the victim in the past, but not to the same extent. He would get picked on by the other two, but their treatment of him was never nearly as violent. Sources described the relationship among the three as complex, with a "Wolf of Wall Street/frat guys gone wild" element to it.