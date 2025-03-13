Fires

Woman dead, another badly hurt in Manhattan high-rise fire

By NBC New York Staff

A high-rise fire on Manhattan's Upper West Side killed a 41-year-old woman and left a 77-year-old woman in critical condition, authorities said Thursday.

Fire officials say a report of fire on the 14th floor of the 15-story building on West 73rd Street, between Amsterdam and Columbus avenues, came in around 3:15 a.m. More than 75 fire and EMS personnel responded.

Video posted to the Citizen app showed a heavy emergency response. The blaze was under control within 45 minutes.

The identity of the victim wasn't immediately released. She may have been the caretaker of the elderly woman, officials say.

The cause is under investigation.

