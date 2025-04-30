Manhattan

FDNY investigating report of white powder at Manhattan Criminal Courthouse

By Erica Byfield

Firefighters and paramedics are investigating a report of white powder at the Manhattan Criminal Courts Building, according to the FDNY.

Emergency crews received the report just after 4:20 p.m. with concern about possible powder at the Lower Manhattan courthouse.

A white substance was reportedly found in an envelope sent to the building, leading to potential exposure for seven people, according to a law enforcement source on the scene. As a precaution, the seven people are being attended to by emergency crews.

A large response from first responders could be seen on the streets and sidewalk nearby.

City officials are warning of road closures, traffic delays and transit disruptions in the area.

