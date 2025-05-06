Large dog's attack on chihuahua on Upper West Side sparks calls for change in laws

A small dog is recovering back at home with her owners after a vicious attack by a much larger canine on an Upper West Side street, and the near-deadly mauling is prompting calls for more to be done to protect pets in similar incidents.

Penny, a chihuahua that was rescued from the streets of Puerto Rico, was attacked Saturday night along West 85th Street and Columbus Avenue. Devon Allen was taking the tiny pup for a walk, when the two were seen on surveillance video trying to pass two large dogs.

One of the large dogs lunged suddenly at Penny, and the woman who was holding the dog's leash seeming lost control.

People could be heard screaming for help as they tried to help Penny, trapped in the jaws of the aggressive pit bull. Multiple people jumped in an effort to rescue the diminutive dog.

"Another stranger jumped on one of the dogs and tried to hold the dog upside down, and then luckily I found a cane," said Allen. "Hit the dog right on the head several times until it started to open its mouth enough I could jam the cane in and sort of force his jaws open and dropped Penny."

The pictures of the wounded pup at the hospital broke the heart of Lauren Claus, who owns the dog along with Allen. Penny is Claus' support animal, and was in surgery for more than two hours.

Claus said the dog suffered multiple cuts and "her chest is covered in bruising."

A third video, taken by a bystander from another angle, shows the man who appeared to be the other owner of the pit bulls. That man was allegedly seen on the video dragging a good Samaritan by the hair into the street — an act Claus hopes results in an assault charge.

"If there weren’t as many people that jumped in to save her, [Penny] would have died. She 100% would have died," said Claus.

The veterinarian said Penny should recover from her injuries. Both Claus and Allen said they want the particular pit bulls involved in the attack off the street, but not destroyed.

"It’s not the breed, it’s these dogs and the people that own them. It’s the people that are the problem. It’s not the dog," Claus said.

The NYPD, ASPCA and Animal Care Centers of NYC each said the law does not allow them to intervene when a dog attacks another dog — only if a dog attacks a human, or vice-versa. New York City Councilmember Gale Brewer said she will propose new legislation to change that.