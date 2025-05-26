‘Crypto king' business partner expected to turn himself in for NYC townhome torture: Sources

A second suspect is expected to turn himself in to police custody, according to law enforcement sources, in a wild case involving a so-called "Crypto king" and weeks of torture at a posh New York City townhouse.

The suspect will likely turn himself over to police within a week, multiple law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the case told NBC New York. The man has only been identified as a business partner of John Woeltz, who was arrested Friday and charged with the kidnapping and torture of an Italian man in an effort to get his Bitcoin password.

The 37-year-old Woeltz, known by some as the "crypto king of Kentucky," allegedly held the man captive inside the six-story Nolita townhome for more than two weeks. He faces charges including kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment and assault, among others.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The victim, an Italian citizen, was another business partner of Woeltz and the other suspect. Investigators believe the relationship among the three men had been tumultuous in the past, but came to a head when the Italian arrived early in the month.

After arriving in NYC on May 6, the victim was kidnapped and held inside the townhouse on Prince Street. Woeltz and his business partner allegedly took the victim's passport and electronic devices, then demanded he give them his Bitcoin password. When the 28-year-old refused to comply, that's when the torture started, police said.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

He was bound by his wrists, pistol-whipped, had a gun held to his head, a chainsaw used on his leg, and urinated on. His captors also dangled him off the building and threatened his family.

After 17 days of torture alleged at the hands of the "Crypto King," the victim managed to escape on Friday. Police said they found him covered in cuts and bruises, with ligature marks on his wrists from being bound. Video obtained exclusively by NBC New York showed the victim running down Spring Street after breaking free, grabbing a traffic cop for help.

While Woeltz was taken into custody, detectives were still searching for the other business partner involved.

Following the arrest of Woeltz, investigators allegedly found a trove of evidence at the rented-out home. Law enforcement sources said they turned up multiple Polaroid pictures of the victim being tied up and tortured. Investigators also reportedly recovered a gun and several torture items.

Authorities believe Woeltz is a big-name crypto currency trader from Kentucky with an estimated worth around $100 million. He had reportedly been renting out the Nolita residence at a monthly rate of at least $30,000.

The luxury six-story pad has an elevator and was described by sources as a high-end frat house with bottles of liquor strewn about and stripper poles in the basement. Neighbors said they could hear loud partying at all hours of the night, but they had no idea of the alleged torture going on within its walls.

Woeltz was ordered held without bond. His attorney did not speak to the media after arraignment on Saturday.