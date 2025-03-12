Coyote captured after wandering into Upper East Side garage

Every dog has its day, and on the Upper East Side, it was a different kind of dog having its day.

On Tuesday, a coyote walked into a parking garage (no, that's not the setup to a joke), then parked itself between a Porsche and Mercedes Benz.

The wild canine strolled right by Charles Toogood, who works at the garage on East 80th Street and Second Avenue.

"Unusual morning, we had a coyote in the garage. It’s not a regular day," Toogood said. "We were amazed that there was a coyote here so when it sat over there. So we then went to see if it was really, it was real, sitting back there."

The garage locked down during the busy part of the day. The NYPD Emergency Service Unit arrived, tranquilized the coyote and loaded it into a kennel. A short time later the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) arrived around 11:30 a.m. to remove the coyote.

Coyotes aren't new to Manhattan, with sightings primarily in Central Park, including in the Ramble. But a visit to Second Avenue, nearly a mile away from the park, is a bit unusual.

Coyotes are generally not dangerous to people, with only a handful of bites reported each year.

“Wasn’t aggressive. Wasn't aggressive at all, sat back there like it was comfortable. Wasn’t nothing to be worried about," Toogood said.

A DEC official said the coyote was was taken to a licensed rehabilitator in Westchester County. The city said coyotes are known to live in all boroughs except Brooklyn.