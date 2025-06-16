2 court officers stabbed at Manhattan criminal courthouse: Sources

Authorities are investigating after two court officers were slashed or stabbed at the Manhattan criminal courthouse Monday, according to two law enforcement sources familiar with the incident.

A suspect was taken into custody after the attack on the officers at 100 Centre Street, the source said. The attack happened near the entrance to the building, in the front lobby area.

According to the sources, one of the two slashed court officers had cuts to his face. The other had cuts to his neck. A third court officer was injured when sources say the suspect threw him into a barrier as he ran into the lobby.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

All three injured officers are expected to be OK.

No further details on the suspect or motivation were immediately available.