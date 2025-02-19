Upper East Side

Couple robbed of $84,000 on Upper East Side street: NYPD

By NBC New York Staff

A man and woman walking to their car on an Upper East Side street were attacked and robbed at gunpoint of property worth nearly $85,000, according to the NYPD.

The robbery happened Sunday just before 1 a.m. near Park Avenue and East 60th Street.

The man, 30, and woman, 25, were walking to a car when two people approached them showing a gun, police said. One of the robbers struck a victim in the face with a gun and then forcibly took their property, which included jewelry, a watch and an iPhone, according to police.

The victim sustained minor injuries and declined medical attention, authorities said.

No suspects are in custody and it's unclear if the couple was targeted, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

