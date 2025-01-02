Manhattan

Construction worker falls to their death at Manhattan's Waldorf Astoria

By NBC New York Staff

NBC New York

A construction worker died after falling while on the job at the famed Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Manhattan, according to officials.

The incident occurred just before 10 a.m. Thursday at the posh midtown hotel, which is under renovation.

According to the city's Department of Buildings, the worker fell 40 feet while assisting an electrician in the catwalk area above a ballroom.

>24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The worker was pronounced dead at the scene, and has not yet been identified.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Manhattan
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us