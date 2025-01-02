Construction worker falls to their death at Manhattan's Waldorf Astoria

A construction worker died after falling while on the job at the famed Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Manhattan, according to officials.

The incident occurred just before 10 a.m. Thursday at the posh midtown hotel, which is under renovation.

According to the city's Department of Buildings, the worker fell 40 feet while assisting an electrician in the catwalk area above a ballroom.

The worker was pronounced dead at the scene, and has not yet been identified.