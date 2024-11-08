Congestion pricing has been paused since June. The election results could change that

The MTA's controversial congestion pricing plan for entering Manhattan was paused in June by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. But after the results of the presidential election, that could change.

Traffic has moved at its usual snail's pace in the city without a $15 toll to disincentive drivers from clogging up midtown. But with 75 days until President-elect Donald Trump takes office, Hochul was asked if she would use the time to start up the plan once again.

"We always knew the election would be a toss-up. This is a scenario we planned for," Hochul said Wednesday.

Hochul pressed pause on what would have been a first-in-the-nation plan just days before it was set to launch. Since that time, some drivers have been dreading the possibility of that $15 toll returning, saying it was too pricey.

And not only did it face driver opposition, but it drew political pushback as well. Months ago, then-candidate Trump posted on social media that "congestion pricing is a disaster” and vowed to undo it his first week in office.

But the Riders Alliance, a group that supports the toll to generate billions of dollars to modernize mass transit and clean the polluted air, said now is the time to get it going.

“If Governor Hochul acts today the MTA can turn it in in 30 days, well in advance of January 20th and then change of administrations," said Danny Pearlstein, of the Riders Alliance.

A new report from the State Comptroller found that MTA is in big trouble if the agency does not get the money expected from congestion pricing. On Wednesday, Gov. Hochul said an announcement regarding a lower congestion pricing will come before the end of this year. NBC New York's Andrew Siff reports.

Hochul said she spoke to the White House in the leadup to Election Day, saying that they "understand it’s important that nothing compromises the MTA.”

If the governor were to lift the pause at a lower price — at $9 instead of the planned on $15 — it’s unclear if that would further delay the tolling start.