In the 36 days congestion pricing has been in effect, there's been something looming over the nation's first congestion toll: President Donald Trump.

Over the weekend, the president reportedly gave exclusive comments to the New York Post in which he referenced recent conversations with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

“I think it’s really horrible, but I want to discuss it with her at this point,” Trump said about congestion pricing. “If I decide to do it, I will be able to kill it off in Washington through the Department of Transportation.

While many drivers might celebrate the end of the $9 peak toll that's only been in place for seven weeks, others have enjoyed a noticeable reduction in traffic.

The MTA has already been banking on major projects to be paid for by the revenue from congestion tolling -- from the extension of the Second Avenue subway to modern signals for older subway lines to accessibility projects, like elevators at more stations.

The transit agency announced one of those accessibility pilot projects on Monday: Convo Access, a live, on-call service providing interpreters to hearing-impaired commuters.

"We are committed to it, that is not wavering and we are not changing our narrative," MTA Chief Disability Officer Quemel Arroyo said Monday.

Meanwhile, the governor's office said Hochul is open to continuing conversations with Trump.

“Governor Hochul has had several productive calls with President Trump and is happy to talk with anyone, anytime about how this program is benefitting New Yorkers and the entire metro region," her office said in a statement over the weekend.

Supporters of congestion pricing have vowed to sue if the president takes action to end the toll. But New York Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis, a Republican, said if they feds approved the project, Trump has the authority to take it away.

"The president has the ability to go reverse the rubber stamping of the Biden administration that said there was a finding of no significant impact," Malliotakis said.

It's not clear exactly how soon the president may take action on congestion pricing. Trump and Hochul are expected to discuss the situation again -- though another call has not been scheduled yet.