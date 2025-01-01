Man charged with attempted murder for allegedly pushing man in front of oncoming train

Police said the suspect accused of violently pushing a man onto subway tracks in front of an oncoming train in Chelsea on New Year's Eve has been arrested on an attempted murder charge.

The NYPD arrested 23-year-old Kamel Hawkins hours after the afternoon incident at the 18th Street station in Manhattan. Police said a 45-year-old man was struck by a southbound 1 train just after 1:30 p.m.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital with injuries to his head and a broken rib, but was conscious and alert, and is expected to survive, a law enforcement source tells NBC New York.

On Tuesday evening, law enforcement sources said the 23-year-old has multiple prior arrests for assault and harassment.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Surveillance video obtained by NBC New York, which is difficult to watch, appears to show the victim was checking his phone when he was pushed from the platform by someone wearing a jacket with a hood over his head just moments before the train arrived at the station.

Attorney contact information for Hawkins was not immediately known.