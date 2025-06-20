Central Park

Bicyclist dies after crashing into pedestrian in Central Park

On Thursday, the park was crawling with emergency personnel, but for a different reason.

A 43-year-old bicyclist died after colliding with a pedestrian in Central Park earlier this week, police say.

Authorities on Friday identified the victim in Wednesday's accident as Salvador Nico-Garcia, of the Bronx.

The NYPD says Nico-Garcia was riding northbound on East Drive when he collided with a 41-year-old man who was crossing the street, at the crosswalk. The impact threw Nico-Garcia from his bike.

He hit his head on the curb. Nico-Garcia was taken in critical condition to a hospital, where he later died. The pedestrian had a minor injury to his left hand and refused medical treatment at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

Central Park was crawling with emergency personnel again on Thursday, but for a different reason.

A teenager standing under a tree in the park was struck by lightning as severe storms rolled through. No update on the person's condition was immediately available Friday.

