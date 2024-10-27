Manhattan

Police looking for man who threw women over Central Park fence, tried to rape her

By NBC New York Staff

A woman was repeatedly punched in the face and thrown over a fence in Central Park by a man who police say was trying to rape her.

Police said the 38-year-old woman was walking near the park Saturday around 5 a.m. when she was approached by the stranger.

He came up to her along East Drive and pushed her over a metal fence, according to police.

Then he punched her several times in the face and tried to rape the women, police said.

The man fled on a bicycle out of the park and up 5th Avenue. Police on Sunday morning released surveillance images of the alleged suspect.

The woman was picked up by medics and taken to a nearby hospital to be treated.

