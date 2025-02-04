1 dead, 1 hurt in fiery FDR crash

A woman is dead and a 26-year-old man hurt after a fiery single-vehicle wreck on the FDR early Tuesday that threw both people from the car, authorities say.

According to police, the unidentified woman was driving northbound on the highway near East 70th Street around 2:45 a.m. when she struck a guardrail. The white Tesla she was in flipped over, ejecting her and her passenger.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. No other details about her were immediately known.

The man was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The roadway reopened to traffic shortly after 7 a.m.