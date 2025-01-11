Manhattan

Bradley Cooper's East Village cheesesteak pop-up is back – but for how long?

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Expect to see long lines in the East Village this weekend.

That's because Bradley Cooper's pop-up restaurant has returned for another surprise opening. The actor's restaurant, Danny & Coop's, is a cheesesteak joint near Tompkins Square Park on Avenue A between 9th and 10th streets.

The buzzy new joint had a soft opening last month that attracted plenty of attention -- and had the star on hand.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Cooper is partnering with the owner of Philadelphia's Angelo's Pizzeria, who is said to make a tasty cheesesteak.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Lines were spotted Friday evening wrapping around the block to get a chance to score a sandwich. The restaurant appears to be open again on Saturday starting at 12 p.m., according to it's Instagram account.

There's no word on how long the pop-up is sticking around or if Cooper will be on hand to help cook again.

The restaurant typically serves customers "til we run out."

This article tagged under:

ManhattanCelebrity NewsFood & Drink
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us