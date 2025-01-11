Bradley Cooper's East Village cheesesteak pop-up is back – but for how long?

Expect to see long lines in the East Village this weekend.

That's because Bradley Cooper's pop-up restaurant has returned for another surprise opening. The actor's restaurant, Danny & Coop's, is a cheesesteak joint near Tompkins Square Park on Avenue A between 9th and 10th streets.

The buzzy new joint had a soft opening last month that attracted plenty of attention -- and had the star on hand.

Cooper is partnering with the owner of Philadelphia's Angelo's Pizzeria, who is said to make a tasty cheesesteak.

Lines were spotted Friday evening wrapping around the block to get a chance to score a sandwich. The restaurant appears to be open again on Saturday starting at 12 p.m., according to it's Instagram account.

There's no word on how long the pop-up is sticking around or if Cooper will be on hand to help cook again.

The restaurant typically serves customers "til we run out."