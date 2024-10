A box truck ran over an 81-year-old woman who tripped and fell into a crosswalk in Manhattan Monday, authorities say.

According to police, the woman was crossing 59th Street and 2nd Avenue around 10 a.m. when she fell.

The white box truck, which had been traveling east on 59th, hit her, according to police. The vehicle left the scene. It's not clear if the driver knew someone had been hit.