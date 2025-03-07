The "Bentley Bandits," a group of armed robbers in Manhattan, earned their nickname from the first car they targeted.

On Feb. 18, the crew set their focus on a 2023 Bentley sedan that cost more than $200,000 and happened to be idling on West 28th Street.

One of the Bentley Bandits approached the high-end ride with a gun. He walked up to the driver’s side and demanded the person get out of the car.

The owner followed orders, but the Bentley Bandits ran into a problem. Seconds turned into minutes as the pricey sedan sat in park, idling on the street.

That's because of one very important, crucial detail.

“They don’t know how to operate the vehicle. High-end vehicle. Unsuccessful,” NYPD Chief John Mastronardi told NBC New York. "They couldn’t move the vehicle because they didn’t know how to place the vehicle in drive."

The carjacker’s partner in crime jumped in to help, but the Bentley Bandits still could not figure out how to put the luxury car in gear. The robbers then sped off in a white BMW.

Just 10 minutes later, they spotted a 2024 Mercedes Benz on East 40th Street.

“They told the individual also to get out of the car, pointing a firearm at him,” said Mastronardi.

The crew forced the driver and passenger out of the sedan at gun point, and this time they were able to drive away.

“These are violent individuals. They become more brazen with each incident they have,” Mastronardi warned.

And because of that, Chief Mastronardi and a team of detectives at NYPD’s Crimes Against Persons Squad have been working to track them down before there is another victim.

“[Victims] get ambushed. They don’t know what’s going on. They have a firearm pointed at their face., telling them to get out of the vehicle. What are you gonna do? You’re gonna get out of the vehicle. Right? It’s either that or you’re gonna get killed. You don’t know their intention,” said Mastronardi.

The NYPD says the crew, considered to be armed and dangerous, is unique.

“There are three individuals: Two individuals actually commit the robbery. The third individual is the getaway driver. The two individuals who are doing the robberies are wearing black hoodies and mask. One individual is very distinctive in that he’s wearing a varsity type jacket with distinctive patches," said Mastronardi. "We do know they flee the city and they go to the outskirts of the outer boroughs."

As detectives work to see if they are linked to any other carjackings in Manhattan, Mastronardi said he is confident his team will put the brakes on the Bentley Bandits.

“With the use of technology, video, good old-fashioned police work and the public’s assistance, I think we have the deck stacked against these individuals and I feel confident it will come to a successful conclusion and we will bring these individuals to justice,” said Mastronardi. "We have to catch them and we will.”

Anyone who recognizes the individuals in the photos and videos is asked to contact police immediately.