To commemorate the birthday of the Jewish teenager who penned her experiences hiding out in the Netherlands during the Holocaust, "Anne Frank The Exhibition" is set to give out her diary, 10,000 copies for free.

After selling out its limited run within one week of opening, "Anne Frank The Exhibition" is now on extended view in NYC at the Center for Jewish History through October.

In a tribute to the life and legacy of Anne Frank, "Anne Frank The Exhibition" presented by the Anne Frank House at the Center for Jewish History in Union Square, announced a special initiative, "Summer of Reflection: The Legacy of Anne Frank," to commemorate what would have been her 96th birthday.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Starting June 12 and onwards, the Anne Frank House—with support from Bank of America and UJA-Federation of New York—will distribute 10,000 free copies of '"Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl" and issue batches of free tickets for students and others to see the exhibition. The books will reach young readers throughout New York City and help keep Anne’s story accessible for future generations, the Center for Jewish History says.

On Thursday's opening day, educators and exhibition staff from "Anne Frank The Exhibition" will be at various locations from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. to hand out free copies of the diary to students and families.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"Anne Frank The Exhibition" is the first time that the Anne Frank House presents a pioneering experience outside of Amsterdam to immerse visitors in a full-scale recreation of the Annex rooms, fully furnished, where Anne Frank, her parents and sister, and four other Jews spent two years hiding to evade Nazi capture.

On Friday, "Anne Frank The Exhibition" will open its doors for free admission starting at 2:45 p.m. through 5 p.m. Organizers also Tuesday announced they will extend free exhibition access – for up to 250 people - for public library cardholders in partnership with the three systems on select Friday afternoons in July and August, starting on July 11.