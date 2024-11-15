Acclaimed The Michelin Guide adds 19 new NYC restaurants. Here's the list

The prestigious The Michelin Guide -- which showcases the best restaurants -- has added a whopping 19 new New York City restaurants to its ever-growing list.
The guide, a culinary staple which boasts over 400 must-visit restaurants, highlights establishments that Michelin's reviewers deem as having incredible food and worthy of the public stopping in for a bite.
Here are the 19 new restaurants in New York City that have made the list:
- Acru
Cuisine: Contemporary
- Bayon
Cuisine: Cambodian
- Bungalow
Cuisine: Indian
- Café Boulud
Cuisine: French
- César
Cuisine: French
- Daphne's
Cuisine: Italian-American
- Ishq
Cuisine: Indian
- Joo Ok
Cuisine: Korean
- Le Veau d'Or
Cuisine: French
- Lingo
Cuisine: Japanese
- Lungi
Cuisine: Indian
- Octo
Cuisine: Asian Contemporary
- Odre
Cuisine: Korean
- Okonomi
Cuisine: Contemporary
- Sawa
Cuisine: Middle Eastern
- See No Evil Pizza
Cuisine: Pizza
- Theodora
Cuisine: Mediterranean
- Uzuki
Cuisine: Japanese
- Veerays
Cuisine: Indian
Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.