Acclaimed The Michelin Guide adds 19 new NYC restaurants. Here's the list

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The prestigious The Michelin Guide -- which showcases the best restaurants -- has added a whopping 19 new New York City restaurants to its ever-growing list.

The guide, a culinary staple which boasts over 400 must-visit restaurants, highlights establishments that Michelin's reviewers deem as having incredible food and worthy of the public stopping in for a bite.

Here are the 19 new restaurants in New York City that have made the list:

  1. Acru
    Cuisine: Contemporary
  2. Bayon
    Cuisine: Cambodian
  3. Bungalow
    Cuisine: Indian
  4. Café Boulud
    Cuisine: French
  5. César
    Cuisine: French
  6. Daphne's
    Cuisine: Italian-American
  7. Ishq
    Cuisine: Indian
  8. Joo Ok
    Cuisine: Korean
  9. Le Veau d'Or
    Cuisine: French
  10. Lingo
    Cuisine: Japanese
  11. Lungi
    Cuisine: Indian
  12. Octo
    Cuisine: Asian Contemporary
  13. Odre
    Cuisine: Korean
  14. Okonomi
    Cuisine: Contemporary
  15. Sawa
    Cuisine: Middle Eastern
  16. See No Evil Pizza
    Cuisine: Pizza
  17. Theodora
    Cuisine: Mediterranean
  18. Uzuki
    Cuisine: Japanese
  19. Veerays
    Cuisine: Indian
