Acclaimed The Michelin Guide adds 19 new NYC restaurants. Here's the list

The prestigious The Michelin Guide -- which showcases the best restaurants -- has added a whopping 19 new New York City restaurants to its ever-growing list.

The guide, a culinary staple which boasts over 400 must-visit restaurants, highlights establishments that Michelin's reviewers deem as having incredible food and worthy of the public stopping in for a bite.

Here are the 19 new restaurants in New York City that have made the list: