72-year-old man pushed to subway tracks at NYC station in ‘unprovoked' attack: NYPD

By NBC New York Staff

A 72-year-old man was recovering Monday after a weekend attack at one of New York City's busy subway stations.

Police said the rider was at the 34th Street-Herald Square station on Sunday just after 12 p.m. when he was pushed onto the train tracks. He suffered a cut to his head.

The man was on the platform for the northbound F train when an unidentified assailant came up and shoved the 72-year-old in what police have called an "unprovoked" attack.

The perpetrator then fled on foot and was still being sought be investigators the next day.

