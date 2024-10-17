Fifth Avenue is getting a makeover -- and it's a big one.

The proposed design, revealed Thursday, widens sidewalks by almost half, shortens crosswalks to make them safer, reduces the number of traffic lanes from five to three, and adds plantings and lighting for aesthetics and safety.

Once complete, this project -- the first major redesign in the avenue’s 200-year history -- is projected to pay for itself in less than five years through increased property and sales tax revenue, according to the mayor's office.

Fifth Avenue is currently 100 feet wide, comprised of five lanes of vehicular traffic and two 23-foot sidewalks. Even though pedestrians make up 70% of all traffic on the corridor, sidewalks account for only 46% of the space. Each block serves about 5,500 pedestrians an hour on an average day and up to 23,000 people an hour during the holidays — the equivalent of a full Madison Square Garden plus 4,000 additional people, according to the city.

Officials say Fifth Avenue's current configuration can no longer accommodate the volume of foot traffic, given that only 15 feet on either side is unobstructed for walking; the rest is occupied by street infrastructure like signage, bus stops, lighting, and trash cans. (Scroll down for more renderings).

The new design nearly doubles the width of the sidewalks to 33.5 feet each, expanding unobstructed walking space to 25 feet on each side and adding another 8.5-foot-wide section for trees -- more than 230 new ones, plus 20,000 square feet of planters. New seating is also part of the plan.

The design draws inspiration from Fifth Avenue’s historic landmarks and art deco influences, heightening the iconic architectural features integral to the avenue’s visual identity. It is also inspired by other iconic shopping street redesigns, including the Champs Elysees in Paris; Calle Serrano in Madrid; Bond, Oxford and Regent Streets in London; and Ginza in Tokyo.

The effort builds on the core tenets of the “New” New York panel’s action plan, which identified public space as a key force for the city’s economic recovery. Fifth Avenue has long been an economic powerhouse for New York City.

The avenue is responsible for 313,000 direct and indirect jobs, which generate $44.1 billion in total wages and $111.5 billion in total economic output each year.

More renderings of the new 5th Avenue

City Hall released the renderings as it announced the proposed redesign on Thursday.

