A 14-year-old boy was in critical condition following a stabbing in Hell's Kitchen Wednesday evening, according to the NYPD.

The stabbing happened around 7 p.m. at West 44th St and 8th Ave, just two blocks north of the Port Authority and in the heart of the Theatre District, police said.

The victim was stabbed above the left eye and taken by paramedics to a local hospital in critical condition, officials said. He was later upgraded to stable condition.

No word on what led to the stabbing.

The NYPD is continuing to investigate the incident. No arrests have been made and police have not released a suspect description.

The stabbing was not the only violent attack in Manhattan Wednesday night. One person died and two were injured after a triple stabbing at a deli in Inwood, police said.

