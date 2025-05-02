91-year-old woman rescued from house fire by Nassau County officers

A 91-year-old woman was rescued from an East Meadow house fire Thursday evening by police officers told there was someone still inside, Nassau County police said.

Officers responded to a fire at a home on Vincent Drive just before 10 p.m. when they were told there was someone still inside, police said. The officers were able to locate the woman inside the house and get her out to safety.

Fifty East Meadow firefighters responded to the scene and were able to put out the fire, which was located in the kitchen. Investigators were able to determine unattended cooking led to the fire, the chief marshal said.

No smoke detectors were in the house, the marshal said. No one was injured in the incident.

The building department is investigating the safety of the house after it was seriously damaged in the fire.