A cell phone video taken by a homeowner in West Islip captures the noise of her house shaking, as vibrations from nearby construction work disturb the peace.

Residents claim the shaking is the aftermath of ongoing construction at Good Samaritan Hospital, and several are now seeking legal action.

Helen Jones, a homeowner who has experienced these vibrations firsthand, describes the situation as overwhelming.

“I’ve never experienced something like this,” Jones said, speaking of the tremors that shook her home of more than 40 years.

The vibrations have caused significant damage to her house, she explains. The ground under her home shifted, leaving her kitchen floor uneven and cabinets displaced from the walls.

“I’m not asking for anything more, I’m just asking to get what I had back and all the damage fixed,” Jones added. She is one of 31 plaintiffs involved in a lawsuit filed by Agulnick Kremin, PC against Good Samaritan Hospital, alleging that the "excavation and pile driving" at the hospital property, has damaged their homes.

Scott Agulnick, the lawyer representing the plaintiffs, outlined the extent of the damage.

“Cracks in the walls, cracks in the foundations, doors not closing properly,” Agulnick said, detailing the issues faced by the homeowners. "When that condition changes basically overnight, it’s very difficult for them to say 'oh it’s just an old house.'"

Catholic Health, which owns Good Samaritan Hospital, responded to the claims by saying in a statement, "We want to assure the communities we serve that the article does not reflect the strong partnership and open dialogue we’ve worked hard to build with our neighbors. Throughout the process, we’ve taken proactive steps to keep residents informed and address concerns."

They say in June 2023, "Good Samaritan sent letters to local residents requesting information—such as photos, engineering reports, and repair estimates—to help contractors and their insurers assess and resolve claims. While several claims were promptly addressed, some residents chose not to participate in the process and instead pursued litigation, which remains ongoing."

Another plaintiff, David Roth had been deployed and was in Kuwait when the vibrations shook his home. His wife and kids were home alone when it happened.

“She really thought there was an earthquake happening, everything was shaking in this house,” Roth said. When he returned home, he discovered significant damage, including a shifted window and cracks in the ceilings and walls.

"I want to see them actually help us fix our homes," said Roth. "That's the ultimate goal here."

A spokesperson for the hospital explained that the work in question was part of a FEMA-funded flood resiliency project. The project, led by expert contractors, was designed to protect the hospital and surrounding communities during emergencies and what is referenced in the lawsuit has nothing to do with a new Patient Care Pavilion that is on track to open in December.