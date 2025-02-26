Attention, Wegmans shoppers!

The beloved grocer is celebrating the grand opening of its first store on Long Island Wednesday -- a 101,000-square-foot supermarket in the DSW plaza at the corner of Middle County Road and Moriches Road.

Doors opened at 9 a.m., and shoppers were expected to be busy. Local police warned to expect gridlock in the area.

The new store will employ more than 500 people in full- and part-time positions. Recruitment began last summer and is ongoing for the remaining part-time positions and select full-time positions. Available jobs span departments, including sushi, pizza, prepared foods, deli and charcuterie, cheese, seafood, bakery, and front end. Get info here.

Wegmans made its move into Manhattan back in October 2023, opening its first store in Greenwich Village.