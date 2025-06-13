Video: Long Island man driving to work gets handcuffed by ICE — despite being U.S. citizen

A 23-year-old electrician from Brentwood is speaking out after a disturbing encounter with federal immigration agents left him handcuffed and shaken, despite being a U.S. citizen.

Elzon Lemus says he was on the job, driving in a work van with his co-worker in Westbury when they were pulled over by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. The incident was recorded on Lemus’ phone.

“What’s up, guys? Can I see your ID, please?” an agent asks in the video.

When Lemus questions why they’re being stopped, the agent replies vaguely, "Cause you look like someone I’m looking for. Can I see your ID?"

Lemus continues, “Who are you looking for exactly? Because it’s definitely not me.”

The agent then warns him, “This is going to go one of two ways here. I need to see your ID — if you’re not the guy I’m looking for, you’re not the guy I’m looking for. But we need your ID.”

When Lemus continues to question why he’s being stopped the agent escalates and says "If we don’t get your ID we are going to need to figure out another way to ID you and that may not work out well for you."

At that point the ICE agent forcefully opens the van door and tells Lemus to stop recording him.

"I felt like my rights were just out the window,” Lemus recalled during an interview. "It felt like I couldn’t do much now."

Lemus was pulled out of the van, placed in handcuffs, and detained for about 25 minutes while the agent searched him. When they finally found his ID confirming his citizenship, the agents let him go — without offering any explanation or apology. Lemus also asked them for their names and badge numbers and they refused.

“Without saying anything, they just left,” Lemus said. “They were pretty upset because they couldn’t take us — me and my coworker — we were fine.”

The incident comes amid increased ICE enforcement efforts across the country, but civil rights experts say this stop may have violated constitutional protections.

“They can’t randomly, on a hunch, stop people,” said Fred Brewington, a civil rights attorney representing Lemus. “That’s contrary to the Constitution.”

Brewington argues this was a clear case of racial profiling.

“Unless there is an articulable basis to ask someone for identification — which this officer did not provide — there’s a concern there,” he said.

Despite being a citizen, Lemus says the incident has left him fearful of future encounters with law enforcement.

“It felt like I lost all rights when they pulled me over. I felt like I had nothing anymore, Felt like they stripped my rights, I was honestly shocked.” Lemus said.

As of now, no lawsuit has been filed. But Lemus and his attorney are calling for a full investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice and are sharing his story publicly to raise awareness about alleged abuses of power.

NBC New York has reached out to ICE for comment but has not received a response.