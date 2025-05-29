Long Island

Long Island driver goes on car-smashing rampage on his own street, police say

It wasn't immediately clear how many cars were damaged, nor did police speculate on a possible motive.

By NBC New York Staff

Police sirens from a cruiser.
NBC

A 31-year-old Long Island man has been arrested for allegedly going on a driving rampage, damaging multiple vehicles as well as a police cruiser before driving across a lawn in an effort to flee, authorities say.

According to detectives, the driver was seen taking out vehicles on his own street, W. Valley Stream Boulevard, on multiple occasions Tuesday night.

When officers responded, the driver allegedly got into his car and intentionally hit the police vehicle multiple times, injuring two cops. He then drove across a lawn, hitting a fence and a bush, while trying to escape, cops say. He was later located and taken into custody without incident.

It wasn't immediately clear how many cars were damaged, nor did police speculate on a possible motive. The suspect is charged with assault, attempted assault and criminal mischief, among other offenses.

He is expected to be arraigned later Thursday.

The two officers who were hurt in the crash are expected to be OK.

This article tagged under:

Long IslandNassau County
