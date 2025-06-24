Before you head outdoors this summer, health experts have a critical warning for New Yorkers: watch out for ticks—because they’re everywhere.

“If we compare the numbers to last year, we are looking at 30–40 percent higher, which is a pretty big jump,” said Thomas Daniels, director of the Louis Calder Center, affiliated with Fordham University.

At the Calder Center in Armonk, scientists measure tick activity and they post the Fordham Tick Index which measures the risk of encountering ticks outdoors. It is now at a 10 out of 10 — the highest possible level.

Liza Gattegno, a patient being treated for Lyme disease at the Stony Brook Regional Tick-Borne Disease Resource Center, knows the threat all too well.

“I found two on my couch, a bloody one on the floor and another one on the wall,” said Gattegno, of East Hampton, who believes her dog is bringing them inside the house. “I’ve been finding them all over.”

Around mid-June, Gattegno became so lethargic she found it difficult to get out of bed. She went for a battery of tests and learned she had contracted Lyme Disease. She came to Stony Brook’s center to be treated and before her appointment, she discovered she had yet another tick bite.

“You really have to check yourself. The one I found on me was teeny, so teeny, and really hard to take off,” she adds.

Her story is becoming increasingly common as tick populations surge across the region. At Stony Brook’s center in Hampton Bays, doctors are also seeing a sharp uptick in patients.

“It’s probably at least 10% more than last year,” said Dr. Anna-Marie Wellins, a physician at the tick-borne disease center.

While deer ticks — the main carriers of Lyme disease — are the primary concern, Lone Star ticks are also spreading. These ticks can trigger a rare condition known as alpha-gal syndrome, which can cause a severe allergy to red meat.

To stay protected, experts recommend dressing smart by wearing long pants and sleeves, tucking pant legs into socks and to use insect repellent. There are repellents safe for both your skin and your clothes, and some can even kill ticks on contact.

When you come back indoors, do a full-body check. While many associate a tick bite with the classic “bullseye” rash, doctors warn the reality is often less obvious.

“About 60 percent of the time you see the bullseye rash, but the rash can present as what appears to be a bruise, some redness, or sometimes like an allergic rash,” said Dr. Sandeep Ghandi, an infectious disease consultant at the center.

The good news: tick-borne illnesses like Lyme disease are very treatable — if caught early.