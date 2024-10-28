Police investigate ‘suspicious death' at high-end Hamptons resort and spa

A police investigation is underway after a "suspicious death" was reported at a high-end resort and spa in the Hamptons on Long Island, according to town law enforcement.

Officers from Southampton Town Police went to the Shou Sugi Ban House on Montauk Highway in Watermill early Monday afternoon after the death was reported. There were no further details immediately available, other than police calling the death "suspicious."

The name and age of the victim were not shared, though there would be ongoing police presence at and around the wellness center as the investigation continues. Police said the death appeared to be an isolated incident and there was no immediate danger to the public.

Shou Sugi Ban House describes itself as "a private sanctuary and gated compound surrounded by evergreen trees and lush grasses." There are 13 rooms across three acres at the luxury retreat, along with "standalone luxury residences for short-term rentals." It offers amenities such as programs in yoga, meditation, fitness, nutrition, skin care, hydrotherapy, as well as massages and a culinary program "in a holistic, educational setting."

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the death is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Homicide Division at 631-852-6396.