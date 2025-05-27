Suffolk police looking into if body found in LI pool is fugitive Matthew Zoll

Long Island police are investigating whether a body found in a pool by a homeowner belongs to 23-year-old Matthew Zoll, a fugitive of the law, said Suffolk County Police Department Commissioner Kevin Catalina.

A homeowner on Long Island made a shocking discovery when uncovering his pool for the summer, finding a body floating in the water after pulling off his pool cover.

The East Shoreham, New York, homeowner called 911 Sunday afternoon after making the disturbing find of a man's body in his pool.

Police in Suffolk County said the county medical examiner will try to determine the victim's identity and how he may have died. Investigators are looking into the "strong possibility" whether the person found may be Zoll, Catalina said. Police believe he stabbed his 61-year-old father to death in their Rocky Point, New York, home in November, but Zoll has been on the run ever since. East Shoreham is not far from Rocky Point.

"It was very strange ... We all thought he just left town. Got on a train or a bus," said Sharon Healey, adding that police spent weeks searching the area for Zoll in the fall, but he was never found.

The commissioner said the body appears to have been in the pool a long time.

The homeowner who found the body did not wish to comment Monday, though neighbors are now trying to figure out what could have happened. The homeowner said he didn't notice anything amiss with the pool cover but did confirm a portion of it had been opened.

"I don’t know why somebody would try to get under the cover. It’s not a smart thing to do," said neighbor Paul Gawreluk. "I really wouldn’t be happy opening my pool to find that."

Police are now waiting for the DNA analysis on the body as neighbors wait for answers. Healey said she hopes the jarring find may answer people's questions.

"That would be good, but again, it’s heartbreaking," she said.