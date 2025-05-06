Suffolk County officer stabbed while trying to make Amity Harbor arrest

A Suffolk County police officer is recovering Tuesday after being stabbed while trying to arrest a suspect in Amity Harbor, police said.

Officers had been called to a report of two men looking in parked vehicles on Gibbs Road near Coolidge Avenue around 12:26 a.m. When the police arrived, officers placed one suspect into custody but another tried to get away, according to Suffolk County police.

Once the man was located nearby and the officer tried to take him into custody, he swung a knife at an officer stabbing him in the leg and chin before he could be arrested, police said.

The officer was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.

Charges are pending for the two men, according to police.