Murder victim turns up on Long Island beach, police say

Authorities are investigating a grisly discovery on Long Island.

Suffolk County cops say a 27-year-old man, Carlos Lopez, was found stabbed to death on a Blue Point Beach Tuesday morning after a passerby reported a body.

Lopez, of Central Islip, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made and it's not clear if police have any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.