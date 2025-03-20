Son who allegedly killed father in brutal LI attack enters not-guilty insanity plea

A Suffolk County neighborhood is reeling from a shocking murder. Authorities say 75-year-old John “Jack” Miller, a retired Suffolk County police officer and former chief of the Wyandanch Volunteer Fire Department was gunned down by his own son, Christopher Miller, 43.

Neighbors say Christopher Miller had recently moved back into his childhood home following a divorce. According to neighbors, he was living with his father, who had been described as a well-known figure in the community.

“It’s a tragedy. It’s a really terrible thing. It’s unsettling to be honest with you,” said neighbor Ronnie Trach. “I can’t imagine what happened inside that house.”

The incident occurred Wednesday morning when, prosecutors say, Christopher fired four shots from a shotgun, killing his father in the kitchen. After the attack, he reportedly fled the scene, running down Bruno Lane and into a neighbor’s backyard shed, where police later found him.

At a court appearance today, Christopher pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. His court appointed defense attorney spoke to reporters outside of court.

“It’s somebody who is obviously going through something traumatic,” said defense attorney Dan Russo. “I don’t know if it’s psychiatric or some other health concern, but he’s certainly going through something.”

Neighbors are still processing the news, with many expressing disbelief at the shocking crime.

Joyce Gimeli, a neighbor who has known the family for 42 years said, “It was disturbing. It actually bothered us physically to think about such a thing. To think about what was going on in the house just prior – he could’ve never seen that coming.”

Earlier in the week, Jack Miller had filed a missing persons report after Christopher did not return home on Monday. Police later revealed that Christopher had been injured in a car accident and was hospitalized.

The community is grappling with the loss of Jack Miller, who was a well-respected figure. Black bunting now hangs outside the Wyandanch Volunteer Fire Department.

As investigators continue their search for a motive, they are piecing together details from the scene. Prosecutors revealed in court that Christopher allegedly confessed to the shooting in a videotaped statement, claiming his father “was never able to be happy.” In addition to the shotgun used in the attack, authorities found an AR-15 rifle on Christopher’s bed, adding to the unsettling nature of the crime.