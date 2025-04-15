If you find yourself considering some type of water activity at Port Jefferson Harbor Tuesday -- or even eating shellfish from there -- rethink your plans.

The Suffolk County Department of Health Services issued a water warning following reports of a discharge of thousands of gallons of partially treated sewage after a malfunction on one of the UV disinfection units.

Because the discharge reached surface waters, there is potential for elevated levels of pathogenic organisms to be present in this area. Health officials say corrective actions to mitigate the discharge have been completed.

Officials say they can't confirm the shellfish lands within the Port Jefferson Harbor complex, including its tributaries, are safe. People are advised to avoid contact with the water until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Keep children and pets away from the area, officials say. If contact does occur, rinse off the affected area with clean water immediately. Seek medical attention if after exposure you experience nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, skin, eye or throat irritation, allergic reactions, or breathing difficulties.