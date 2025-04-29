The search is continuing Tuesday for a Nassau County legislature candidate who has gone missing, leading to his family and police asking for the public's help in finding him.

Petros Krommidas, 29, was last seen in Baldwin on Wednesday, April 23 around 9 p.m., according to police. His family said in a social media post that Krommidas had parked his car by the Allegria Hotel in Long Beach, then took a towel and walked onto the beach to exercise around 10:30 p.m.

They noted that he was "no stranger to cold water training" and that he had plans to do a triathlon. The day after he was reported missing, police found his towel, clothes and phone on the beach.

His family asked for the public's help to walk along the beach, focusing on the area between Lido Beach to Riis Park, specifically during high tide, listing approximate times for when would be best to search for any clues.

Missing posters were hung on light posts along the Long Beach boardwalk.

Krommidas is the Democratic candidate for the county legislature's fourth district in this year's election, according to the board of elections.

A LinkedIn profile appearing to belong to Krommidas said he is currently a field organizer and clerk for the Democratic Party in Nassau County. The county Democratic committee posted a plea on Facebook asking followers to share their post across social media platforms.

"I think about myself, I come out a lot by myself nighttime after work, we’re pretty close in age so it’s a little scary thinking about it," said Cristina Pantell, a runner in the area.

One area resident said he saw a police car on the beach a few nights ago.

"We are heartbroken over the disappearance of Petros Krommidas," said county Democratic chairman Jay Jacobs. "Petros is a bright, driven young man who has been a strong voice for Democratic values. He is well respected by the community and represents the very best of our next generation of leaders. We are keeping Petros and his family in our prayers and remain hopeful for his safe return.”

Police said Krommidas is 6'2", 230 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a camouflage print sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information on where Krommidas might be is asked to call the police department's missing persons squad at (516) 573-7347 or call 911. Calls can remain anonymous.