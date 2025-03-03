Long Island

11 Long Island middle schoolers taken to hospitals after eating THC gummies

A dozen kids, ages 13 and 14, got sick after taking the gummies and all but one of them went to hospitals to be evaluated as a precaution, police and school officials say

By NBC New York Staff

william floyd middle school li
News 4

A dozen Long Island middle schoolers got sick Monday, and all but one of them went to hospitals for evaluation, after apparently ingesting marijuana gummies, according to police and school officials.

Suffolk County cops responded to a call for help at William Floyd Middle School on Moriches Middle Island Road shortly after 10 a.m. They found 12 kids, ages 13 and 14, had fallen ill after consuming the gummies.

One of those kids was released to a parent. The others were taken to hospitals as a precaution. No information was provided on their symptoms.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

School officials say it appears one student had doled out the edibles to the other dozen. No criminal charges will be filed and discipline will be handled at the school level, police said.

School officials thanked first responders for their assistance and said they were thankful the affected children would be treated and "hopeful they recover quickly."

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Long IslandSuffolk CountyMarijuana
Dashboard
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us