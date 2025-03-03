11 Long Island middle schoolers taken to hospitals after eating THC gummies

A dozen Long Island middle schoolers got sick Monday, and all but one of them went to hospitals for evaluation, after apparently ingesting marijuana gummies, according to police and school officials.

Suffolk County cops responded to a call for help at William Floyd Middle School on Moriches Middle Island Road shortly after 10 a.m. They found 12 kids, ages 13 and 14, had fallen ill after consuming the gummies.

One of those kids was released to a parent. The others were taken to hospitals as a precaution. No information was provided on their symptoms.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

School officials say it appears one student had doled out the edibles to the other dozen. No criminal charges will be filed and discipline will be handled at the school level, police said.

School officials thanked first responders for their assistance and said they were thankful the affected children would be treated and "hopeful they recover quickly."