Sara Burack, known for her appearances on reality shows like "Million Dollar Beach House," which highlighted the glamorous world of Hamptons real estate, was found dead early Thursday morning in a tragic hit-and-run incident.

Police received a 911 call just before 3 a.m. Thursday about a body found in the middle of Montauk Highway in Hampton Bays. Authorities report that the driver of a car struck her and fled the scene without stopping.

Paulette Corsair, a close friend of Burack for over a decade, spoke emotionally about the loss.

“This was an amazing person, loved by so many people,” Corsair said. “She was a genuine good person who did good and helped others.”

Corsair was at the hospital with Burack’s family and confirmed that Burack died from traumatic brain injuries sustained in the crash. It remains unclear where Burack was headed at the time of the accident.

Local resident Jeff Kirby is puzzled by why Burack was walking on Montauk Highway that late at night.

“Everything is closed along this whole way — there’s nothing open in Hampton Bays or anywhere around the area,” he said.

Burack had left her real estate career about a year ago and had become a frequent visitor to the Southampton Library.

Neil Szczygil, who has seen Burack at the library, said, “I know she was kind of going through a hard time living out here, not really having a place to go, so she was at the library a lot.”

Corsair pleaded with the public and the driver responsible.

“To leave her in the street for dead like an animal — please come forward and identify yourself. Give some closure about what happened to her.”

Police have not yet released any description of the vehicle involved. Detectives are currently reviewing nearby security footage in hopes of finding clues that will lead to the hit-and-run driver’s identification.