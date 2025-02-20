PSEG Long Island announces new program for seniors

PSEG Long Island announced the launch of a new program aimed at helping seniors stay safe.

The program "Senior Connections" will focus on "storm preparation, scam prevention, electric safety, energy efficiency and financial assistance," PSEG Long Island said in a statement.

Through the program, PSEG Long Island will provide experts to speak with groups of seniors on the topics. The seminars will be held in collaboration with community-based organizations, libraries, schools, and others.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The program kicked off with a safety presentation at the Glen Cove YMCA. Future events will be held in Huntington and New Hyde Park.

“We created this Senior Connections program to enhance our commitment to older adults in the community," PSEG Long Island Director of Customer Experience and Marketing Michael Presti. "This free program will provide important information to help seniors stay safe and save money at locations that are convenient for them to attend.”

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

For more information, contact PSEG Long Island at communityLI@pseg.com.