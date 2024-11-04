Investigation launched into circumstances of NY trooper's Long Island shooting

Authorities have launched an internal investigation in the case of a New York State trooper who said he was shot by a suspect on Long Island's Southern State Parkway last week, authorities said Monday.

It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the internal investigation. State police declined to release further specifics at this time in the case of officer Thomas Mascia, but a spokeperson confirmed they are no longer looking for the black sedan Mascia had alleged the suspect was driving. Chopper 4 showed a heavy law enforcement presence at his home late Monday morning. One state trooper appeared to be stationed outside.

The Nassau County district attorney's office confirms it is also investigating.

Investigators had put out a $10,000 reward for information in Mascia's shooting. Mascia was patrolling shortly before midnight Wednesday on the westbound highway near Exit 17 in West Hempstead — about a mile from his parents' home — when he saw a black sedan parked illegally in the road's median.

New York State Trooper Thomas Mascia is on the road to recovery, getting released from the hospital Friday, days after he was shot along the Southern State Parkway while authorities said he was trying to help what he thought was a driver in need. It comes as the search continues for the person who pulled the trigger. NBC New York's Greg Cergol reports.

State police had said Mascia was looking to help what may have been a stranded motorist, so the 27-year-old pulled up behind the vehicle, noted the license plate and got out of his cruiser. As he approached the back of the black sedan, investigators said, the trooper heard a series of shots and realized he had been wounded in the leg.

Mascia retreated for cover behind his vehicle as the suspect drove off. He was later able to tend to his wounds, applying a tourniquet before being taken to a hospital. The incident was not captured on body camera.

Mascia's commanding officer said the five-year state police veteran was struck in the leg by one shot. He underwent surgery and was expected to make a full recovery.

Authorities have been looking for the black sedan Mascia said was involved in the shooting. A State Police spokesperson said Monday that officials were no longer looking for that vehicle.

