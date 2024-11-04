New York State Police

Investigation launched into circumstances of NY trooper's Long Island shooting

Trooper Thomas Mascia was released from the hospital Friday, days after being wounded in the leg. State police now say the circumstances of the case are under investigation

By Greg Cergol and NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities have launched an internal investigation in the case of a New York State trooper who said he was shot by a suspect on Long Island's Southern State Parkway last week, authorities said Monday.

It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the internal investigation. State police declined to release further specifics at this time in the case of officer Thomas Mascia, but a spokeperson confirmed they are no longer looking for the black sedan Mascia had alleged the suspect was driving. Chopper 4 showed a heavy law enforcement presence at his home late Monday morning. One state trooper appeared to be stationed outside.

The Nassau County district attorney's office confirms it is also investigating.

Investigators had put out a $10,000 reward for information in Mascia's shooting. Mascia was patrolling shortly before midnight Wednesday on the westbound highway near Exit 17 in West Hempstead — about a mile from his parents' home — when he saw a black sedan parked illegally in the road's median.

New York State Trooper Thomas Mascia is on the road to recovery, getting released from the hospital Friday, days after he was shot along the Southern State Parkway

State police had said Mascia was looking to help what may have been a stranded motorist, so the 27-year-old pulled up behind the vehicle, noted the license plate and got out of his cruiser. As he approached the back of the black sedan, investigators said, the trooper heard a series of shots and realized he had been wounded in the leg.

Mascia retreated for cover behind his vehicle as the suspect drove off. He was later able to tend to his wounds, applying a tourniquet before being taken to a hospital. The incident was not captured on body camera.

Mascia's commanding officer said the five-year state police veteran was struck in the leg by one shot. He underwent surgery and was expected to make a full recovery.

Authorities have been looking for the black sedan Mascia said was involved in the shooting. A State Police spokesperson said Monday that officials were no longer looking for that vehicle.

